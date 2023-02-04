Chennai, Feb 4 (PTI) Iconic playback singer Vani Jayaram, who has crooned over 10,000 songs in 19 languages, including the very popular Hindi number 'Bole re papihara' and who was named for the Padma Bhushan Award recently, died here on Saturday.

She was 77 and was living alone at a downtown apartment, where she was found dead, police said adding there was an injury on her forehead and further investigation is on.

Vani Jayaram's husband predeceased her and she had no children, the singer's domestic help said.

In her long and illustrious career of over 50 years, she has rendered a mine of memorable songs including the 'Bole re papihara' from Hindi flick Guddi (1971), 'Yezhu Swarangalukkul' from Tamil film Apoorva Ragangal (1975) and 'Malligai En Mannan Mayangum' (1974 Tamil movie Deerga Sumangali). She has worked with iconic musicians including M S Viswanathan and Ilaiyaraaja. Former Chief Minister and top star in her times J Jayalalithaa was among those for whom Vani Jayaram has sung.

Born Kalaivani in Vellore in Tamil Nadu, she was a versatile singer in various languages. She has sung over 10,000 songs in 19 languages including Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada.

Expressing grief over her death, Chief Minister M K Stalin said he had recently greeted her when she was chosen for the Padma Bhushan Award. "It is grievous that she has departed even before getting the Padma Bhushan Award," Stalin said in his condolence message.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was among a host of others who have condoled her death.

"She was a down-to-earth person and humility personified. She had rare qualities like appreciating the talent of other musicians," said musician and singer Mahathi.

Police said the door to the flat was opened with an alternative key in the presence of Vani Jayaram's relatives by 1.30 PM after they were informed.

The singer's maid said she turned up as usual for work on Saturday. However, she did not get any response despite repeatedly pressing the calling bell, she told reporters here.

Immediately, she said, she alerted the singer's relatives who informed police. Malarkodi, who has been working for the past 10 years as a maid in the singer's house, told reporters that Vani Jayaram did not have any health issues. "She was busy receiving guests and well-wishers who visited her to greet her for getting the Padma Bhushan award. Phone was endlessly ringing and she answered all the calls and thanked everyone who greeted her. She lived alone," the woman said.

