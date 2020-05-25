Entertainment News | Vicky Kaushal Shares Rib-tickling Video Featuring Kids Performing Cartwheel

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Actor Vicky Kaushal on Monday shared a rib-tickling video, to keep his fans entertained amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The 32-year-old star put out a hilarious video on Instagram featuring two children enjoying their playtime. The video starts from a shot where a girl is seen flawlessly performing a cartwheel as the boy watches her doing so. The video then shows the toddler making all the mathematical calculations.

As soon as he completes the calculations in his mind, the toddler stands up to perform the task, only to fall on his face.

The 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' star captioned the funny video with a proverb and wrote, "Himmat-e-marda madade Khuda!" (When men dare, God sends help).

Lately, Kaushal has been sharing updates of his quarantine activities on social media.

Earlier, Vicky Reminisced his usual routine during pre-COVID days and posted a picture of himself enjoying a horseback ride. He took to Instagram to post the picture in which he is seen sitting on a beautiful brown horse wearing a black coloured jacket.

The 'Manmarziyan' actor is currently staying indoors at his Mumbai based house ever since the imposition of COVID induced lockdown. (ANI)

