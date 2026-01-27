Paris [France], January 27 (ANI): The Beckham family recently made their first public appearance together since reports of family tensions surfaced, showing support for Victoria Beckham, who received a new accolade from the French government: Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters.

Taking to Instagram, Victoria Beckham wrote, "I'm so honoured to be named a Chevalière de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture. I have always deeply admired the French aesthetic and the seriousness with which it treats fashion: as a form of art."

Also Read | Arijit Singh Retires From Playback Singing – Can You Guess His Last Playback Song?.

"So to be recognised here and embraced in this way is a profound privilege - one that reflects decades of commitment and dedication," the fashion designer added.She also posted pictures from the ceremony. The entire family, except Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, joined Victoria to celebrate her feat. David Beckham also shared several photos, and Brooklyn and Nicola's absence undoubtedly intensified speculation about the rift between them and the other members of the Beckham family."We are so proud of you and all that you have achieved @victoriabeckham Being named a Chevalière de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture... nobody deserves it more than you x We love you," he posted. https://www.instagram.com/p/DT_eAHKiBl0/?hl=en&img_index=1

Brooklyn has been estranged from his family for roughly three years, a painful saga with Instagram unfollows and endless press leaks that have overshadowed the public profiles and work of all involved since it began, as per Variety.

Also Read | Arijit Singh Announces Retirement From Playback Singing at 38, Thanks Fans in Emotional Instagram Post (View Post).

A few days ago, through an Instagram post, Brooklyn addressed the situation, claiming his parents had "endlessly tried to ruin" his relationship with his wife, Nicola."I had been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private," Beckham wrote.

"Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed. I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life," he said.

He said his mom "cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour" and "attempted to bribe" him into signing away the rights to his name before he got married. On his wedding day, Beckham said his mother hijacked his first dance with Peltz and "danced very inappropriately" on him.

He recalled, "Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was a planned to be my roamntic dance with my wife, but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."

He ended his statement by saying the narrative that his wife controls his life is "completely backwards," and instead, it's his parents who have been manipulating him. These are the kind of pearl-clutching specifics that can derail press tours for ventures like Victoria's eponymous fashion brand, as well as tarnish a complicated Beckham legacy that seemingly settled with the family enshrined in a bubble of adoration and protection."

"My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press or manipulation," he concluded. "All we want is peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)