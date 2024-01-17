Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) Romantic comedy drama "Do Aur Do Pyaar", starring Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi, will hit the screens on March 29.

The upcoming film is directed by noted ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta and is produced by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment.

Applause Entertainment shared the date announcement on its official X page.

"This season, let love surprise you, confuse you, consume you! #DoAurDoPyaar releasing in cinemas on 29th March, 2024!" the banner said in the post.

"Do Aur Do Pyaar" also features Ileana D'Cruz and Indian-American actor Sendhil Ramamurthy in pivotal roles.

