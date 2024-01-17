Bollywood stars Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi have shared a cryptic post on social media about an upcoming project, leaving fans buzzing with excitement and speculation. Vidya and Pratik took to their respective social media handles and shared an image that appears to be a mathematical equation, with the sum of two and two equating to a heart. Vidya Balan Birthday Special: Captivating Saree Looks of the Actress That Exude Elegance (View Pics).

The post has a simple yet intriguing caption: "Do aur do milenge. Pyaar ke raaz khulenge! Tomorrow at 11 am, wait for it!" The anticipation is palpable as fans speculate about the possible announcement set to be unveiled on January 17. Fans wrote: "OMG, is it your next film?" "So exciting!" Another user said, "Can't wait," while one said, "New movie with Vidya Balan."

Vidya Balan's Instagram Post

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidya was last seen in Neeyat. Pratik was last seen in the web series Scoop and the Gujarati movie Vaahlam Jaao Ne. He has Phule, Dedh Bigha Zameen, and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? in the pipeline.

