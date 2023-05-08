Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming murder mystery thriller film 'Neeyat' on Monday announced the release date of the film.

Taking to Instagram, actor Vidya Balan shared the first poster of the film, "Motives will be revealed! Secrets will shock! #Neeyat releases on 7th July 2023 only in theatres."

Also Read | Modern Love Chennai Release Date: Amazon Prime Video’s Upcoming Anthology to Premiere on May 18.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr-o-cbJA_l/

Helmed by Anu Menon, the film also stars Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Niki Walia, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli and Danesh Razvi.

Also Read | Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon Ace Their Fashion Game at Recent Red Carpet Event (View Pics).

The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 7, 2023.

Anu Menon last directed Vidya in the 2020 superhit 'Shakuntala Devi', based on the life and times of the lady known as the human-computer. The film premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Soon after the makers unveiled the poster, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Absolutely Thrilling Poster," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Seeing @balanvidya on the big screen after a long while is exciting"

"OMG FINALLY!!! I have been waiting SOO LONG," a fan wrote.

The film has been produced by Prime Video and Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Vidya will also be seen in the upcoming untitled movie directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)