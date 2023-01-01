Vidya Balan is a gem of Hindi Cinema. Be it the Lalita Roy from Parineeta, Avni from Bhool Bhulaiyaa or Silk from The Dirty Picture or any other character, the actress has aced every role with sheer perfection. It is an absolute delight to watch Vidya essaying such intriguing characters on the big screens. She is clearly the ‘Sherni’ of Hindi Cinema. She has not just showcased her flawless works in films but even went on to win hearts off screen. Vidya Balan Nails Anupamaa's Viral Dialogue 'Aapko Kya' While Chilling in a Bathtub (Watch Video).

Vidya Balan, who is also a recipient of National Film Award for Best Actress for her role in The Dirty Picture, has turned a year older today. She celebrates her 44th birthday today and one just can’t thank her enough for her contributions in the world of cinema. On this special day, one got to take a look at her fun-filled off screen life. Apart from entertaining her fans in films, Vidya has managed to tickle her fans’ funny bones even off screen and how. The actress often posts videos on Instagram and they are quirky, funny and too cute to be missed. On the occasion of Vidya’s birthday, let’s checkout those five hilarious videos posted by Vidya that left her fans in splits. Vidya Balan Birthday: A Connoisseur of Indian Fashion, She Picks Pretty Outfits For Every Occasion (View Pics).

'Atta Majhi Satakli'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

Ssssh...Koi Hai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

That Vibe Though

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

To Do List For Siri

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

Hello!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

Ain’t she the sweetest and the funniest one of all in real? Here’s wishing Vidya Balan a very happy birthday and a fabulous year ahead!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2023 12:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).