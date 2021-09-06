Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI): South superstar Vijay Deverakonda has kept his word to 'Indian Idol 12' fame contestant Shanmukhapriya. He has roped in the young singer to lend her voice to a song in his upcoming film 'Liger'.

On Monday, Vijay took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for Shanmukhapriya.

"Welcome @shanmukhapriya_1925 on board #Liger. There is no greater happiness than being able to make someone's dream come true. Team #Liger welcomes this little rockstar SMP on board our terrific album," he wrote.

Alongside the note, Vijay posted a video, wherein we can see the actor meeting Shanmukhapriya and her mother at his home.

For the unversed, In August, Vijay appeared on the grand finale of 'Indian Idol 12' and had promised Shanmukhapriya to give her a chance to sing in his film, which also features Ananya Panday.

'Liger' is touted as a romantic sports action film. (ANI)

