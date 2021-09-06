Actors Gulshan Grover and Sharad Kapoor have opened up on their upcoming film titled No Means No. The film, directed by Vikash Verma, is an India-Poland collaboration. Talking about the film, Gulshan Grover said: "'No Means No' is a first joint venture between Poland and India. The credit goes to my dear friend and filmmaker Vikash Verma and the government of Poland. This is going to be an interesting film and I'm really excited for it." IFFI 2021: Delegate Registration for 52nd International Film Festival of India Now Open

"I think the way it's shot is outstanding. Hats off to Vikash Verma, the kind of film he has made with lots of emotions and hard work making the relations between India and Poland stronger. All the characters from Gulshan ji, myself and others from India and Poland are looking outstanding. I wish him all the best and it's a great film technically," added Sharad Kapoor. Produced by G7 Films Poland, the film will provide a glimpse into life in Poland and is likely to give a boost to the country's tourism. Liger: Vijay Deverakonda Ropes In Indian Idol 12 Contestant Shanmukha Priya To Sing for His Film, Fulfills His Promise (Watch Video).

Sharing his best wishes for the film, Consul General of Poland, Damian Irzyk stated: "I'm happy to learn that Vikash Verma's film 'No Means No' is completed and ready to release. I'm happy the Mr Verma decided to shoot his film in Poland. There is no better way to show the beauty of Poland than a love story that intertwines the bilateral social and cultural links. I'm looking forward to 'No Means No'."

The film, based on a true story about women's empowerment, also features Deep Raj Rana, Nazia Hassan and Kat Kristian from India, alongside Natalia Bak, Anna Guzik, Sylwia Czech, Pawel Czech, Jersey Handzlik and Anna Ador from Poland. No Means No is slated to hit theatres worldwide on November 5.

