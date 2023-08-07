Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming romantic drama film ‘Kushi’ on Monday announced the trailer release date of the film.

Taking to Instagram, actor Vijay Deverkonda shared a new poster of the film which he captioned, “It's here. This Aug 9th. 2 mins 41 secs of #KushiTrailer. #Kushi Releasing worldwide Sept 1!”

Also Read | Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's Upcoming Film Resumes Shoot in Hyderabad! View Deets Inside.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvomAEcRgNw/

In the new poster, Vijay and actor Samantha could be seen sitting together on the floor shedding out major couple goals.

Also Read | Rakshak - India's Braves Teaser: Juggernaut Productions’ New Series to Celebrate Bravery of Indian Army, First Chapter to Star Varun Mitra Stars As Brave Lt Triveni Singh (Watch Video).

The official trailer of ‘Kushi’ will be out on August 9.

Soon after the star cast shared the new poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“We are eagerly waiting,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “Can't waittt !!!!”

“So freaking hot,” a fan wrote.

After 'Mahanati', this will be Samantha and Vijay's second project together and also it is Samantha's second collaboration with filmmaker Shiva Nirvana, who previously collaborated with her on 'Majili'.

Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya are among the cast members of the film.

The film is anticipated to be an inter-faith love story. For Samantha, 'Kushi' is important as her last release 'Shaakuntalam' did not work at the box office. Vijay's Hindi debut 'Liger' was promoted on a large scale but tanked at the box office. However, the fans of these two superstars are excited to see them together on the screen.

Meanwhile, Vijay will also be seen sharing screen space with Sreeleela in Gowtam Tinnanuri's new film, which is tentatively titled 'VD 12'.

Samantha, on the other hand, will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the action series 'Citadel' opposite Varun Dhawan. Created by Raj and DK, the series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)