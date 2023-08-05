Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 (ANI): Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been dealing with Myositis, an auto-immune condition.

She is currently focussing on the treatment for the same. Amid her healing process, several reports recently surfaced online claiming that the 'Shaakuntalam' star had allegedly sought financial help of Rs 25 crore from a prominent Telugu actor to fund her myositis treatment.

Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu Refutes Claims of Seeking Rs 25 Crore Financial Help From Telugu Superstar for Myositis Treatment.

Such reports irked Samantha, who reacted to them with a befitting response.

Refuting such claims, Samantha took to Instagram and wrote, "Rs 25 crore to treat Myositis!? Someone got you a pretty bad deal. I am glad I am only spending the smallest fraction of that. And, I don’t think I was paid in marbles for all the work I’ve done in my career. So, I can easily take care of myself. Thank you. Myosotis is a condition thousands suffer from. Let’s please be responsible with the information we put out regarding the treatment.”

Also Read | Pushpa 2 – The Rule: Allu Arjun to Start Marathon Shooting Schedule From August 6!.

Last year, Samantha revealed that she is diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called 'Myositis' and broke her silence on her health update via her social media.

"A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped," she had posted

She added, "I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you... (black heart emoji). THIS TOO SHALL PASS."

According to National Health Service UK (NHS), myositis is the name for a group of rare conditions which lead to weak, painful and aching muscles. Also, this condition gets worse with time. There are generally three types of myositis: Polymyositis, dermatomyositis and inclusion body myositis (IBM). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)