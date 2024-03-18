Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra recently hosted a lavish wrap-up party to mark the completion of his upcoming film Ul Jalool Ishq, that he is producing. The star-studded event saw the presence of Bollywood power couple, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma among others. On Monday morning, Manish shared some pictures from the bash with a caption that read, "Celebrating at Home all the hard work by the wonderful Team at the WRAPPARTY of #UlJALOOLISHQ Production no 3 @stage5production". Tamannaah looked stunning in a red midi dress that she teamed up with stylish red and black heels and carried a designer bag. She kept her makeup minimal. Manish Malhotra Opens Up on Life Struggles, Shares His Inspiring Journey.

Vijay Varma showcased a suave style at the party, wearing a white shirt under a denim jacket. Fatima Sana Shaikh, famed for her role in Sam Bahadur, also attended the party. The actress was dressed in a colourful outfit of pink, orange, and white, with a pop of colour on her lips. Veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak also attended the event. Manish Malhotra Birthday: From Ananya Panday to Kiara Advani, B-town Ladies Who Dazzled in His Amazing Creations!.

Music maestro Vishal Bhardwaj and his wife Rekha Bhardwaj turned up a the event in all-black outfits. Ul Jalool Ishq that began filming on January 9, in Amritsar is produced by fashion icon Manish Malhotra under his company, Stage5 Productions. The movie will also include music from Gulzar and Vishal Bhardwaj.