Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das on Thursday said he has tested negative for the novel coronavirus. The 42-year-old gave a health update via Instagram and urged people to follow all the necessary COVID-19 guidelines. "We back. Seriously tho. This thing sucked. Wear a mask, get boosted, take your vitamins, drink snake blood…..whatever. It was a LONG two-ish weeks. Still masking around the house. Stay safe," he captioned a reel. Vir Das Gives a Hilarious Reply to a Troller As He Asks for Health Tips for Recovering From COVID.

On January 11, Das said he had tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 6,032 new coronavirus positive cases and 12 fresh fatalities. With this, the city's infection tally rose to 10,17,999 and death toll to 16,488, while the recovery count rose to 9,66,985, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Vir Das Tests Positive For COVID-19; Comedian Under Home Quarantine (View Post).

Vir Das Tests COVID-19 Negative

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

On the work front, Das is reportedly developing a country music comedy series titled "Country Eastern" for Fox.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)