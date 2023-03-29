What's brewing between Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda is one question that has been on everyone's mind, especially those who actively follow Bollywood news. A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya is seen blowing a kiss to superstar Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan. Suhana Khan Gets a Flying Kiss From Rumoured BF Agastya Nanda Post Tania Shroff's Birthday Bash, Video Goes Viral – WATCH.

Suhana and Agastya on Wednesday night attended Tania Shroff's birthday party in Mumbai. As Suhana was about to leave the venue, Agastya, Tania, and her boyfriend-actor Ahan Shetty came to drop her off in her car. Agastya gave Suhana a flying kiss while she was getting into her car. The particular moment was caught on camera by the paps.

Suhana wore a stunning dress, while Agastya was clad in a black T-shirt and blue denim. The rumours of the two dating started when their picture from a vacation went viral on social media. On Agastya's birthday, Suhana dropped an adorable picture with him. Suhana and Agastya are all set to make their acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Suhana Khan Spotted With The Archies Co-Star Agastya Nanda and Shweta Bachchan Nanda Post Dinner Outing (View Pics).

Check The Post Here:

The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics The Archies and will be released on OTT giant Netflix later this year. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, The Archies is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The film will also mark the debut of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter, Khushi Kapoor.