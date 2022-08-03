Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda, who are all set to make their Bollywood debut with The Archies, were spotted together post their dinner outing. Shweta Bachchan Nanda too were along with them. Suhana made heads turn with her ravishing casual yet chic attire. She wore a black crop top and teamed it up with blue baggy denims and casual shoes. Her hair was neatly tied into bun. The mother and son duo too were seen in casual outfits. Take a look at some of the pictures below. Koffee With Karan 7: Suhana Khan Is Not Making Her Debut on Karan Johar’s Celebrity Talk Show.

Trio Papped

Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan Nanda (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Post Dinner Outing

Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan Nanda (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Keeping It Casual Yet Chic

Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan Nanda (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

