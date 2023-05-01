Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): Cricketer Virat Kohli on Monday penned a beautiful message for wife and actor Anushka Sharma to mark her 35th birthday in a special way.

Taking to Instagram, Kohli wrote, "Love you through thick, thin and all your cute madness (infinity symbol). Happy birthday my everything heart emojis) @anushkasharma."

Also Read | Fantastic Four: Mila Kunis in Talks To Star in Marvel's Reboot, Addresses Rumours About Being Cast As The Thing.

The Indian batter also dug out adorable and candid pictures of Anushka, exuding pure happiness.

One of the images shows Virat and Anushka grinning from ear to ear against a sunny backdrop.

Also Read | Mr and Mrs Mahi: Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao Wrap Shoot of Their Film! Actress Shares Beautiful Photo of Sunset (View Posts).

Take a look at the pictures that Kohli posted on his Instagram feed:

Kohli's post garnered a beautiful reaction from Anushka.

Anushka, who was overwhelmed by the love, replied to the beautiful wish with a heart emoticon, an infinity sign and a family emoji in the comments.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrsDNqwvOzZ/

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. Three years after their wedding, the duo became parents to a beautiful daughter, Vamika, in January 2021.

Virat recently spoke about his first meeting during a conversation with cricketer AB de Villiers. Virat shared that when he learnt that he was going to shoot with Anushka for an ad, he "started shivering" because she was one of the "top actors" in India at the time."I remember this was 2013, I was just named captain for the Zimbabwe tour. My manager came to me and told me that I was going to shoot with Anushka Sharma. As soon as I heard this, I was so nervous. Like, how am I going to do this? I was really nervous," he said.

The batting superstar also remembered cracking an unamusing joke about her heels when they met for the shoot, but eventually hit it off after a few get-togethers."Out of nervousness, I didn't realise how tall she was. So the first thing I told her when I saw her heels was, 'Didn't you get anything higher to wear?' and she was like 'Excuse me?' It was so bad, I was so nervous. But then I figured out that she was a normal person and when we got talking, I realised our backgrounds were so similar. From there on, we became friends and then gradually we started dating, it didn't happen instantly," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)