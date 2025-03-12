Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 12 (ANI): Actor Vishnu Manchu on Tuesday met with Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, and appreciated his support and commitment towards the growth of the state and the Telugu film industry.

Taking to X, Vishnu shared a couple of pictures from his meeting with CM Reddy.

"Had the pleasure of meeting the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Sri Revanth Reddy Garu. @revanth_anumula It was wonderful catching up and discussing a range of important topics. Appreciate his unwavering support and commitment to the growth of our state and the Telugu film industry," he wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vishnu Manchu is gearing up for the release of 'Kannappa', in which, Vishnu Manchu takes centre stage as Thinnadu, a fearless warrior who transforms into Lord Shiva's ultimate devotee.

Akshay Kumar appears in the role of Lord Shiva, adding his divine presence to the tale. Mohanlal plays Kirata, while Prabhas makes a memorable entry as Rudra.

Director Mukesh Kumar Singh shared his vision for the film in a press note and said, "Kannappa is more than just a story; it is a tribute to faith, devotion, and the power of transformation. Every frame has been meticulously crafted to bring this legendary tale to life in a way that resonates with modern audiences while staying true to its roots. We are excited for the world to experience the grandeur of Kannappa."

Vishnu Manchu, who has dedicated over a decade to bringing 'Kannappa' to the big screen, expressed his personal connection to the project.

"This film is incredibly close to my heart. It brings to life a historical tale that is often referred to as mythology. By Lord Shiva's blessings, everything has fallen into place, from the breathtaking locations to the incredible star cast," he said, adding, "The overwhelming response we received at Cannes was just the beginning, and I am eager for audiences in India to experience this epic on the big screen. This project has been a labor of love, and I believe Kannappa will leave a lasting impact."Produced by M Mohan Babu, 'Kannappa' is set to redefine mythological storytelling with its cutting-edge technology and breathtaking visuals.

The film is slated for a worldwide release on April 25, 2025. (ANI)

