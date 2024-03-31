Washington [US], March 31 (ANI): Tim McGovern, a seasoned visual effects veteran who won a Special Achievement Oscar for his work on the visual effects in the 1990 science fiction classic 'Total Recall', passed away, his wife Reena NeGandhi said on social media. He was 68, reported Variety.

Based on Philip K. Dick's "We Can Remember It For You Wholesale," Paul Verhoeven's "Total Recall," starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, has the VFX pioneer serving as CGI director. The creative effects employed while Schwarzenegger's Quaid and others go through a kind of X-ray security check exposing their bones were part of McGovern's work on the movie.

"We were saddened and shocked by the sudden news of Tim's untimely passing," said Kim Davidson, Visual Effects Society board chair, in a statement. "Tim and I have been VES members and colleagues for many years and his passion and loyalty to the Society were exemplary. Tim's insights, expertise and volunteer leadership have been key to our global expansion and he will be missed by us all. Our thoughts are with Tim's friends and family and all who knew him."

McGovern began his career in the early days of digital, computer-based visual effects, including work on the groundbreaking 1982 film 'Tron' while at the old Robert Abel and Associates. He later joined Sony Pictures Imageworks as a founding member, where he served as senior VFX supervisor and senior vice president of creative and technical affairs. His work at Imageworks included films such as 'Last Action Hero' and 'The Ghost and the Darkness'.

Most recently, he was working at DNEG studio, earning credits on movies including 'Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation', 'The Huntsman: Winter's War', 'Dunkirk' 'Ant-Man at the Wasp', 'First Man', 'Men in Black: International' and 'Jungle Cruise' In recent years he lived in Mumbai, where DNEG has a base, and additionally served as chief creative officer of animation development at the production company Whisper Pictures.

McGovern received the Visual Effects Society Founders Award and was awarded a VES Fellowship and Lifetime Membership. He was a founding member of the Society and a board member for nearly 20 years, including a stint as vice chair. For VES, he also served as founding co-chair of the VES Awards, which were presented for the 22nd time in February, reported Variety. (ANI)

