MTV Splitsvilla X5: Uorfi Javed Brings Exes of Contestants, Says ‘Mujhe Aag Lagana Bahut Pasand Hai’

Uorfi Javed discusses dating narcissistic men and toxic relationships in the upcoming episode of Splitsvilla X5. She introduces exes in a quirky challenge where contestants burn frames, revealing shocking images and announcing, "Welcome to Ex Isle.". Uorfi comforts her by sharing her wild adventures and possessive relationships, knowing firsthand the toll it takes on you.

Mar 31, 2024
Uorfi Javed (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Social media personality Uorfi Javed, who plays the role of a mischief maker in the youth-based reality show MTV Splitsvilla X5 ExSqueeze Me Please, has talked about dating ‘narcissistic men’ and toxic relationships in the upcoming episode. In the upcoming episode, contestants will be shocked as Uorfi, in her quirky way, introduces the exes in the show. Uorfi Javed Poses in Green Salwar Suit, Social Media Celebrity's Ethnic Style Will Stun You!

Uorfi unveils a quirky challenge in which contestants must burn frames to reveal hidden surprises. She says, "Mujhe aag lagana bohot pasand hai, it's my favourite hobby. (I like to ignite the fire. That’s my favourite hobby.)" Shocking images of exes are revealed as the flames dance on the frames. 

Social media personality Uorfi Javed, who plays the role of a mischief maker in the youth-based reality show MTV Splitsvilla X5 ExSqueeze Me Please, has talked about dating ‘narcissistic men’ and toxic relationships in the upcoming episode. In the upcoming episode, contestants will be shocked as Uorfi, in her quirky way, introduces the exes in the show. Uorfi Javed Poses in Green Salwar Suit, Social Media Celebrity's Ethnic Style Will Stun You!

Uorfi unveils a quirky challenge in which contestants must burn frames to reveal hidden surprises. She says, "Mujhe aag lagana bohot pasand hai, it's my favourite hobby. (I like to ignite the fire. That’s my favourite hobby.)" Shocking images of exes are revealed as the flames dance on the frames. 

Uorfi then drops the news, announcing, "Welcome to Ex Isle, where you will get front-row seats to see your exes spicing it up in Splitsvilla," leaving everyone stunned. Contestant Nayera's hiccup-filled relationship with her ex-flame Siwet, starting and abruptly ending on another reality show, added an extra kick to the drama. Uorfi told Nayera: "Girl, we have all been there and dated some narcissistic men."

Meanwhile, Deekila's unresolved feelings for her ex, Aniket, who cheated on her, add to the emotional drama. Uorfi comforts her by sharing her own wild adventures and possessive relationships, knowing firsthand the toll it takes on you. MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please airs on MTV and JioCinema.

