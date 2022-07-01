Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1(ANI): Bollywood director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, took a dig at actor Dia Mirza on Twitter, as the actor thanked the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray for caring about the 'planet and the people' during his tenure.

Dia Mirza tweeted, "Thank you @OfficeofUT You cared for people and the planet. Conveying my gratitude and respect here May you have many more opportunities to serve the nation."

In response to her tweet, the 'The Kashmir Files' director wrote, "Which Planet? Planet Bollywood?

Soon after the director took a dig at the actor, fans lashed out at the 'Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein' actor for her tweet, "Planet ? Which planet ? In which galaxy ? In which universe," a user commented.

Another user wrote, "Since when did these bollywoodiyas start to take interest and speak about serving the nation??".

Maharashtra political crisis was triggered after some MLAs of Shiv Sena supported Eknath Shinde which led to the collapse of the 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Consequently, Eknath Shinde, with the help of BJP, became the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Devendra Fadnavis as the deputy Chief Minister.

'The Tashkent Files' director even congratulated Eknath Shinde for becoming the new Chief Minister and slammed the former CM Uddhav Thackeray.

" Congratulations @mieknathshinde Congratulations @Dev_Fadnavis for your dynamic leadership. At least, now we can live without fear. #JaiMaharashtra" the director tweeted.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek Agnihotri's recently released film 'The Kashmir Files' was declared a blockbuster hit and collected more than Rs 300 crores worldwide. The film is currently streaming on OTT platform Zee5. (ANI)

