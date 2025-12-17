Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 (ANI): The makers of Mohanlal starrer 'Vrusshabha' have finally released the trailer of the film on Tuesday.

The movie is written and directed by Nanda Kishore and features the Dadasaheb Phalke Award-winning actor in the role of a warrior.

As per the trailer, the film spans across two worlds and timelines, from the grandeur of a historic kingdom to the intensity of the modern era. The film takes audiences on a powerful journey of love, sacrifice, and destiny.

Mohanlal played a warrior and a rich businessman in the film, hinting at the story of reincarnation. The film also stars Samarjit Lankesh in the lead role.

The film is presented by Balaji Telefilms Ltd and Connekkt Media in association with Abishek S Vyas Studios.

Aashirvaad Studios shared the trailer on their YouTube handle.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=stlBfeheSr8

Earlier, the makers released a teaser of the film, which opened with the camera overlooking a kingdom, where a baby is born.

The teaser then cut to Mohanlal as a warrior, single-handedly taking control of the battlefield.

"When destiny calls, blood must answer," the makers teased.

The video concluded in a modern-day setting, with Mohanlal's character asleep and Samarjit Lankesh lost in thought. It suggests that the film could bring a story of reincarnation, as the tagline states, "Reborn Love. A Love So Strong. It Defies Death."

The film is slated to release in theatres on December 25. (ANI)

