New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake arrived in Delhi on Tuesday to attend the AI India Summit.

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said that the visit will boost India-Sri Lanka partnership.

Also Read | 'Lovers' Arch' Collapse: Italy's Iconic Rock Formation Collapses Into the Sea on Valentine's Day 2026.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "Warm welcome to President of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake. He was received by Minister of State, Ministry of Jal Shakti Dr. Raj Bhushan Choudhary at the airport in New Delhi. The visit will further boost the multifaceted and close India-Sri Lanka partnership rooted in shared people to people ties."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2023751184746770793?s=20

Also Read | Australia Animal Smuggling Case: Man Jailed for 8 Years After Mailing Lizards in Popcorn Bags.

India is hosting the AI Impact Summit in February 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, as a global convening to shape the future of inclusive, responsible, and resilient Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Building on the momentum of previous multilateral initiatives including the Bletchley Park, Seoul, Paris, and Kigali Summits, the AI Impact Summit is envisaged to mark a shift from aspirations to impact, demonstrating how AI can deliver tangible outcomes for People, Planet, and Progress.

As the first Global AI Summit of this series to take place in the Global South, the Impact Summit will advance a future where the transformative impact of AI serves humanity, advances inclusive growth, fosters social development, and promotes people-centric innovations that protect our planet.

The Summit builds on extensive groundwork, including five rounds of public consultations and global outreach sessions in Paris, Berlin, Oslo, New York, Geneva, Bangkok, and Tokyo. Regional events across India have ensured grassroots voices are represented, while over 50 affiliated Pre-Summit Events worldwide have generated actionable insights and broadened participation. Complemented by curated consultation sessions for the flagship events and working groups, these efforts reflect India's deeply participatory approach to the Impact Summit.

AI today stands at an inflection point, with the power to reshape economies, accelerate scientific discovery, and address urgent global challenges, but also the potential to widen divides if left unchecked. The Summit provides a platform to bridge this gap, ensuring that the future of AI is shaped by collective action and shared responsibility. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)