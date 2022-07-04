Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 (ANI): Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is in Germany and she has posted a bunch of photos on Instagram, and guess who featured in them? Lovebirds Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul!

The trio was all smiles as they posed for a selfie in what looked like a park.

In the second photo, Akansha is seen checking out an Art Gallery. Dressed in an oversized denim jacket, Akansha donned a casual get-up with a white bag and sneakers.

In another selfie, Athiya and Akansha are seen seated inside a car, soaking up the sun!

Akansha also shared another photo with KL Rahul from a park. And it looks like the cricketer is recovering well after his surgery.

KL Rahul, on June 30, informed that he has undergone successful surgery and is now "headling and recovering well".

Skipper for South Africa T20Is, Rahul was ruled out of the series owing to a right groin injury on June 8.

He thanked everyone for messages and prayers and said his road to recovery has begun following a "tough couple of weeks". He shared the health update on Koo app and wrote, "Hello everyone. It's been a tough couple of weeks but the surgery was successful. I'm healing and recovering well. My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers. See you soon."

Speaking of the lovebirds Rahul and Athiya, the couple made their relationship official the previous year as the Indian cricketer wished his ladylove on her birthday with a cute social media post featuring Athiya and himself. Rahul even attended the premiere of Athiya's brother, Ahan Shetty's debut movie 'Tadap'. (ANI)

