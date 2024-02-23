Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): Actor Sara Ali Khan never misses a chance to exude her fashion sense. This time, she oozes oomph in retro look.

On Friday, Sara dropped a video on Instagram in which she can be seen trying hard to recreate the iconic pose of playing badminton to the song 'Dhal Gaya Din'

Also Read | Siddharth Roy Review: Deepak Saroj, Tanvi Negi's Telugu Film Gets Mixed Response From Critics!.

She wore a pink pink chiffon printed saree. She tied her hair in a bouffant, which was a trademark of 70's actresses' looks.

Along with the post, she wrote, "Real Vs Reel, BTS mein hai asli feel."

Also Read | From ‘The Proposal’ to ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love’ – 5 Hollywood Romantic Comedies You Can Watch on Weekend!.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3sJ4qmI-5f/

As soon as she posted this reel, fans bombarded the comment section laughing emoticons.

Sara's aunt Saba Pataudi reacted to the post and dropped laughing emoticons in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen in Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta in lead roles.The makers of the upcoming film recently announced its new release date.

Taking to Instagram, production house T-series shared a post in which they captioned, "#MetroInDino gets a new release date. This anthology of heartwarming stories will now be released on 13th September 2024."

Apart from that, she also has a thriller-drama inspired by true events, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', which follows the intrepid journey of a college girl in Bombay who goes on to become a freedom fighter.

This fictional tale is set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. It is a story about the courage, patriotism, sacrifice and resourcefulness of the youth of the nation.

Directed by Kannan Iyer and written jointly by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, the film will be available on Prime Video in India and more than 240 other countries and territories on March 21 in Hindi, with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)