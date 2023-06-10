Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): Actor Shah Rukh Khan, on Saturday, greeted his fans outside his house, Mannat and was seen grooving to the song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'.

King Khan donned a stylish white sweatshirt paired with cargo pants and completed his look with black shades.

Also Read | Are Diljit Dosanjh and Taylor Swift Hottest New Couple In Town? Social Media Goes Wild As Rumors Fly, Punjabi Singer’s Mysterious Response Adds Fuel To Fire!.

Shah Rukh waved at the cheering crowd, performed his signature pose of spreading his arms and saluted the crowd. He was also seen dancing to the song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' from his blockbuster action film 'Pathaan'.

Several videos and pictures of the actor went viral on social media minutes after the 'Chak De India' actor arrived to greet his fans. 'Pathaan' will be having its World Television Premiere on June 18 on Star Gold.

Also Read | Hansal Mehta Opens Up About Scoop, Says ‘I Like To Choose A Story Relevant To Our Times’.

https://twitter.com/KnightOfEden_/status/1667502754926071814

https://twitter.com/MahaanSRK/status/1667505926654529543

https://twitter.com/SRKUniverse/status/1667502738576658432

Shah Rukh made his comeback after a hiatus of 4 years with Siddharth Anand's action thriller film 'Pathaan' which was released in January this year.

The film also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. It is the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

The film is now ready to release in dubbed versions across Russia and CIS countries including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

As per a statement shared by YRF, the dubbed version will release on July 13 across 3000+ screens.

On receiving abundant love for Pathaan, SRK tweeted, "ITS NOT THE BUSINESS....ITS STRICTLY PERSONAL". Making ppl smile & entertaining them is our business & if we don't take it personally....it will never fly. Thanks to all who gave Pathaan love & all who worked on the film & proved ki mehnat lagan aur bharosa abhi Zinda Hai.Jai Hind."

Meanwhile, SRK will be next seen in director Atlee's action thriller film 'Jawan' which is all set to hit the theatres on September 7.

Apart from that, he also has director Rajkumar Hirani's next 'Dunki' opposite actor Taapsee Pannu in his kitty. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)