Mumbai, May 1 (PTI) The first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) began here on Thursday with a stirring invocation by Academy Award winner M M Keeravani and a performance by a 30-member orchestra highlighting India's cinematic and storytelling traditions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inaugurating WAVES, which aims to position India as a global hub for media, entertainment and digital innovation by bringing together creators, startups, industry leaders and policymakers from across the world.

Film star Shah Rukh Khan welcomed the guests including Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, S Jaishankar and L Murugan, and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

The 30-member orchestra, 'Sutradhar Reinvented' showcased a sensory-rich journey into India's cinematic and storytelling DNA narrated by Sharad Kelkar.

WAVES will integrate films, OTT, gaming, comics, digital media, AI, AVGC-XR, broadcasting, and emerging tech, and seek to present itself as a comprehensive showcase of India's media and entertainment prowess.

WAVES aims to unlock a USD 50 billion market by 2029, expanding India's footprint in the global entertainment economy.

WAVES Cultural & Concerts, held alongside the Summit, celebrates India's spirit through a vibrant blend of music, dance, and storytelling, showcasing classical dances like Kathak, folk vitality, and martial forms like Kalaripayattu.

Under the theme "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries," the Summit seeks to unite artists in Mumbai with collaborations such as KING and Alan Walker, and Dharavi Dream Project with Beatpella House.

Performances such as Sri Lanka's majestic Ves Dance, Egypt's mesmerising Al-Tanoura, Malaysia's rhythmic Zapin, Mexico's soulful melodies, and Indonesia's intricate Balinese dances will showcase a world of cultural richness during the four-day summit.

According to an EY report, India's live event segment surpassed Rs 12,000 crore in 2024, with a projected growth of 19 per cent over the next three years.

