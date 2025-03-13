Mumbai, Mar 13 (PTI) Superstar Aamir Khan on Thursday said that he is putting together a team for the big screen adaptation of Hindu epic tale Mahabharata.

Aamir shared an update on the ambitious project during a meet-and-greet event held here, a day before his 60th birthday.

"We are just starting with the writing process. We are putting together a team. We are still fleshing out stuff, so let's see how that goes," the actor told reporters.

The big screen adaptation of Mahabharata has been a long cherished dream of Aamir, who has spoken about his desire to make the project on multiple occasions.

At one point, it was rumoured that the project would be made as a series, mounted on a huge scale.

Aamir also spoke about his singing passion at the event.

"Actually I love singing and I am very passionate about singing... For the past two years, I have been learning music from my guruji, Sucheta Bhattacharjee. She is a fantastic teacher," he said.

Aamir was last seen in 2022 movie "Laal Singh Chaddha". His upcoming movie is "Sitaare Zameen Par", a sequel to his 2007 movie "Taare Zameen Par".

