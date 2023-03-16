Hollywood singer, Bobby Caldwell, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 71. Taking to Twitter, Bobby's wife Mary Caldwell, announced the news on his account and wrote, "Bobby passed away here at home. I held him tight in my arms as he left us. I am forever heartbroken. Thanks to all of you for your many prayers over the years. He had been "FLOXED," it took his health over the last 6 years and 2 months. Rest with God, my Love. -Mary Caldwell." Aaron Carter Dies at 34: Nick Carter Mourns Demise of His Brother; Backstreet Boys Singer Blames ‘Addiction and Mental Illness’ As the Real Villain (View Post).

According to Variety, a US-based media house, Bobby was known for his super hit track ''What You Won't Do for Love'' which was released in the year 1978, his debut single after signing a recording contract with Miami label TK Records. TK first intended to conceal Caldwell's racial identity in order to compete for airtime with Smokey Robinson, Teddy Pendergrass, and the many musicians of the "quiet storm" radio genre. But the song's popularity skyrocketed once he began singing it live, and it finally peaked at No 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 list and No. 6 on the R&B chart. The self-titled record, which solely featured him in shadow, went double platinum.

Caldwell continued to release albums under his own name when TK went bankrupt in 1981, while also penning music for other artists at the request of vocalist Boz Scaggs. ''The Next Time I Fall," which he co-wrote with Paul Gordon for a 1986 duet by Peter Cetera and Amy Grant for Cetera's album "Solitude/Solitaire," not only reached the top of the Hot 100 and Adult Contemporary charts but was also nominated for a Grammy for best pop performance by a duo or group with vocals, Variety reported. Apart from this, he also released albums like ''Cat In The Hat'' and ''Carry On''