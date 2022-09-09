While tributes and condolences for Queen Elizabeth from Hollywood celebrities are pouring in, singer Phoebe Bridgers has taken a rather different stance. Taking to her Instagram stories, Bridgers shared a post that slammed Elizabeth as a war criminal. Also talked about all "stolen, violated and traumatised lives" that were affected during her reign. Queen Elizabeth II Dies: New Monarch To Be Known as King Charles III, Becomes Oldest Person to Ever Assume the British Throne.

Check Out the Story Below:

Phoebe Bridger's Story on Instagram (Photo Credit: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)