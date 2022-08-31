Mumbai, August 31: Cricketer Shubman Gill and actress Sara Ali Khan have become the talk of the town ever since pictures and videos of them having dinner together at a restaurant went viral on social media. A video shared on TikTok, shows a woman saying that she just 'saw Sara at Bastian', followed by a clip and a still of the actress sitting with Shubman. Shubman Gill and Sara Ali Khan Caught in TikTok Video Having Dinner Together, Indian Cricketer Was Earlier Rumoured to Be Dating Sachin Tendulkar’s Daughter Sara.

In the viral images, both of them could be seen placing their order. While the actress looked pretty in a pink outfit, the sportstar kept it casual in a white and green shirt. Reacting to Sara and Shubman's images, a netizen commented, "Watt??? Shubman Gill is dating Sara Ali Khan??" "New friends in the town?" another one commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's next. She also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. The film is being directed by Pawan Kriplani who earlier helmed Bhoot Police and is bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani.

On the other hand, Shubman was praised by everyone last week as he slammed his maiden ODI century in India colours during the 3rd ODI against Zimbabwe at Harare. Shubman, who made his ODI comeback with the series against the West Indies, was a treat to the eye during his innings comprising 15 fours and a six.

