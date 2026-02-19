By Himank Tripathi

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): I had no idea that there is a profound, invisible thread that connecting the Arabian Peninsula to the Indian subcontinent for centuries. It isn't just maritime trade or spices; it's a shared language of hospitality. All this changed when I recently attended an event where the Saudi Tourism Authority brought that connection to life through a limited-edition culinary residency aptly titled 'The Saudi Table.'

A Menu Crafted by a Master:

Curated by the celebrated Chef Kunal Kapur, the experience was designed to be a cultural immersion and not just a meal. He is anyway known for his nuanced understanding of cross-cultural flavours, so Chef Kunal managed to bridge the gap between Saudi's evolving food culture and the Indian palate.

The entire menu was a masterclass in communal dining. I started with grazing tables where I could see:

- Gulf-grown za'atar and tangy pomegranate molasses.

- Madinah dates and saffron-infused mezze.

- Small plates of grilled halloumi, spiced lamb koftas, and Gulf-style seafood.

In my opinion, the 'Large Plates' were the true showstoppers, featuring ceremonial traditions like Kabsa and Mansaf, followed by a fragrant conclusion of warm Kunafa and rose-and-pistachio panna cotta.

The Man Behind the Menu:

While the food was undeniably delicious, the absolute highlight of my evening was interacting with Chef Kunal Kapur himself. Despite his global fame, he proved to be a real gentleman- humble, kind, and incredibly generous with his time.

We spent a good amount of time taking pictures together, and he even asked for my number so we could stay connected in the future. Getting the chance to discuss his thought process behind creating this menu was a privilege; it added a layer of depth to the evening that a menu alone simply couldn't provide.

More Than Just Gastronomy:

The residency reflected the 'unhurried' nature of Saudi dining culture. We weren't just eating; we were mingling and discovering the multidimensional nature of Saudi as a destination. It was a window into a culture where meals are an expression of generosity--a sentiment that felt very much at home in Delhi.

(Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of consumer technology, auto and lifestyle. Views shared here are personal.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)