Guwahati [Assam], September 23 (ANI): In a deeply emotional moment, late singer Zubeen Garg's pet dogs were brought by his family to his funeral cortege in Guwahati. The late singer was known for sharing an immense love for dogs and the sight of his canine companions bidding their silent farewell came as a poignant reminder of their special bond.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his X handle and shared the video, showing Garg's dogs being brought in. The late singer's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, also carried them throughout for a final reunion.

https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/1970168317089587611

"It is often said that dogs are a man's best friend and if dogs love you, you are a great man- well for Iko, Diya, Rambo & Maya, Zubeen was their family and today as they bid a final farewell, they must have felt the same emotions which we are feeling now- Heartbroken," the Chief Minister wrote in an emotional message.

On Tuesday, Zubeen Garg was cremated with full state honours in Kamarkuchi village on the outskirts of Guwahati.

The final rites were performed by Zubeen Garg's sister Palme Borthakur. The singer's widow, Garima Saikia, was seen in tears while paying her final tribute to 'Goldie', the name he was known as among friends and family.

A gun salute was given to Zubeen at the crematorium in Kamarkuchi village in Sonapur.

Hundreds of people gathered at the crematorium to bid an emotional farewell to their beloved singer.

Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, paid floral tributes and wrote in a post on his social media, "The last time that I got to see #BelovedZubeen. From now on, he will live in Assam's soul, mind and hearts..."

https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/1970377183727362470

The mortal remains of the late singer were kept at the Bhogesawar Baruah Sports Complex for his fans and well-wishers to pay their tributes before his funeral.

Zubeen Garg died in Singapore after a drowning incident. His body was flown to Delhi and later transported to Assam on a commercial flight that landed in Guwahati on Sunday morning. (ANI)

