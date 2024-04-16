The Wicked star Jonathan Bailey is in talks to join Universal's new Jurassic World movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Scarlett Johansson has already been cast in the film, which will be directed by Gareth Edwards and written by Jurassic Park's David Koepp. Johansson played Black Widow in several Marvel Studios films, including the Avengers films, but unlike some of her superhero co-stars, she has found it easy to break into other projects. She has received two Oscar nominations: for Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit. Amblin Entertainment is working with Universal on the film, which continues the universe established by author Michael Crichton and was first translated on the big screen by Steven Spielberg in 1993's Jurassic Park. The Lost World (1997) was directed by Spielberg, while Joe Johnston took over for Jurassic Park III (2001). Jurrasic World: Colman Domingo to Play Villain in Gareth Edwards' Dinosaur Movie - Reports.

Colin Trevorrow rebooted the franchise with Jurassic World in 2015, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, and it took place in a dinosaur park that was now accessible to the public. Pratt and Howard appeared in two additional films, Dominion (2022), which reunited stars from Jurassic Park (Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum) and Jurassic World. New Jurassic World Movie Gets Release Date, Film to Arrive in Theatres on July 2, 2025!.

The fresh approach is intended to feature new characters. Bailey plays Prince Fiyero in Wicked and appeared at CinemaCon last week during Universal's presentation. The actor is also known for the Showtime limited series Fellow Travelers, which earned him a Critics Choice Award. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, and Hansen Jacobson.