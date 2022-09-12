Mumbai, Sep 12 (PTI) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Monday paid tributes to Milan Jadhav, his hairdresser of over 15 years, who passed away recently.

Kumar took to Twitter to remember Jadhav, whom the actor fondly called 'Milano'.

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan Surprises Father Amitabh Bachchan by Visiting on Sets of His Upcoming Film (View Post).

"You stood out of the crowd with your funky hairstyles and infectious smile. Always ensured not even one hair of mine was out of place.

"The life of the set, my hairdresser for more than 15 years, Milan Jadhav. Still can't believe you've left us… I will miss you Milano. Om shanti," the actor tweeted.

Also Read | Britney Spears Says Won’t Probably Perform Again After Her Long Conservatorship Battle.

He also shared a throwback photo with Jadhav in which the latter is seen fixing Kumar's hair on a movie set.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)