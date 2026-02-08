New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): The Airports Authority of India has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Bharat Taxi, a driver-owned cooperative taxi service operated by Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Ltd., to introduce regulated and passenger-friendly cab services at several of its airports.

The MoU was exchanged by AAI chairman Vipin Kumar, marking a significant step toward improving inclusive last-mile connectivity for air travellers.

This partnership aims to provide transparent, fair, and reliable transportation options on the airport premises. Bharat Taxi, promoted by the National Cooperative Development Corporation and supported by leading cooperative institutions, operates on a unique driver-owned cooperative model.

Unlike conventional ride-hailing platforms, it guarantees transparent pricing with no surge charges, ensuring fair fares for passengers while prioritising driver welfare and ownership, the release said.

The initiative aligns closely with key national priorities, including Atmanirbhar Bharat, Sahakar se Samriddhi and the long-term vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. Services under this collaboration are proposed to commence at the airports in Rajkot, Vadodara, Surat, Bhuj, Pune, Aurangabad, Varanasi, Kanpur, Prayagraj, and Agra.

This MoU forms part of Bharat Taxi's broader expansion strategy following its formal launch earlier this month by Union Home Minister Amit Shah as India's first cooperative-based taxi service. The platform has already secured partnerships with multiple institutions, including the Delhi Traffic Police, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, State Bank of India, and others, to enable regulated operations, financing, and integrated last-mile solutions across urban and airport ecosystems, it added.

The collaboration is expected to enhance the passenger experience at these regional airports by providing reliable, surge-free transportation while empowering local drivers through the cooperative framework. (ANI)

