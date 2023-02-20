Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) Shah Rukh Khan is in no mood to slow down as the superstar on Monday said he will "never retire from acting".

During an #AskSRK session on Twitter, the 57-year-old actor said he will bounce back "hotter" even if he is fired.

"I will never retire from acting… I will have to be fired… And maybe even then I will come back hotter," Shah Rukh said in response to a fan who wondered about his successor as the biggest superstar of Bollywood post his retirement.

While he would continue acting, the Bollywood star said he gets "awkward seeing myself on screen".

Shah Rukh, who is currently basking in the blockbuster success of his latest big screen release "Pathaan", said he has evolved as an actor with time.

"Now I like to play what I think people would like me to play…I have evolved as an actor I think. My personal likes are diminishing," the actor said in reply to a query about his favourite genre .

"Pathaan", which released last month, marked the superstar's first outing in four years in a lead role. The Yash Raj Films project, directed by Siddharth Anand, is inching closer towards Rs 1000 crore mark at the global box office.

When one of the users quizzed him about his routine during his break from the movies, Shah Rukh said: "I just sat at home and watched all the films that I could to become an audience again and not be a movie maker."

A fan from France asked the superstar about his reaction to bringing people of all colours from across the world together through his movies, the superstar said a good film is just a reason to show unity.

"All people are actually united..a good film just gives them a reason to show the unity in happiness…" he wrote.

"Pathaan", also starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, features high-octane action sequences. But for Shah Rukh, the most difficult part of the filming was giving "body shots".

"The body shots… I was very shy and very cold!" the actor tweeted.

This year, the actor will also be seen in Atlee-directed "Jawan" and Rajkumar Hirani's "Dunki".

Shah Rukh said he hasn't locked any projects post these two films.

"I haven't really started listening to scripts yet. Want to sit back and enjoy the release of these two films and then decide," he added.

Shah Rukh advised his fans to not pay attention to gossip about his future films and wait for him to make the official announcement.

"Not just about #Pathaan 2 but every work of mine I will announce and say it to you guys personally. Please wait for me to tell you the truth, not listen to stupid gossip!" the actor wrote.

