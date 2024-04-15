Washington [US], April 15 (ANI): In a stunning surprise appearance at Coachella on Sunday night, Will Smith took the stage alongside J Balvin to perform his iconic hit song 'Men in Black,' sending the crowd into a frenzy of nostalgia and excitement.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, clad in his trademark sunglasses and a stylish black suit reminiscent of his portrayal in the 1997 smash hit movie, Smith evoked nostalgia for his iconic character, Agent J, opposite Tommy Lee Jones, in the science fiction action-comedy.

The electrifying performance saw Smith and Balvin flawlessly rap the catchy tune while surrounded by backup dancers dressed as aliens and a larger-than-life alien head prop, adding to the extraterrestrial atmosphere of the event. The crowd erupted with cheers as the duo transported them back to the iconic world of the 'Men in Black.'

To top off the spectacle, Smith was seen wielding the memory eraser device featured in the movie, a nod to the plotline of agents erasing memories of witnesses to alien encounters.

The moment was a fitting tribute to the beloved film franchise that has captivated audiences for decades.

The original 'Men in Black' film, directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, was a massive success, grossing USD 250.7 million at the domestic box office.

Its popularity led to three sequels, including 'Men in Black II' in 2002, 'Men in Black 3' in 2012, and 'Men in Black: International' in 2019. While the latter instalment was considered a standalone movie set in the same universe, it did not feature Smith or Jones in the lead roles.

Coachella, known for its star-studded performances and surprise guests, continued to deliver this weekend with appearances from the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Shakira, Paris Hilton, and Kesha. Notably, Kesha made waves with her altered lyrics during her performance of 'TikTok,' igniting controversy with a pointed message directed at P. Diddy. (ANI)

