Los Angeles, May 7: Hollywood stars Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu and Djimon Hounsou are set to feature in a fact-based narrative thriller film. Titled Last Breath, the film will be directed by Alex Parkinson, who had co-directed with Richard da Costa the 2019 documentary of the same title that informs the film, reported Deadline. Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu’s Thank You Note to His Old Company for Firing Him 10 Years Ago Is Going Viral!

The film is said to be in the same vein as movies like Tom Hanks' Apollo 13 and George Clooney-starrer The Perfect Storm. It follows a diver who is stranded on bottom of the North Sea, and when his umbilical cord snaps because of rough seas and an equipment mishap on the ship above, he is left with only five minutes of oxygen, in total darkness and freezing water, with no chance of rescue for at least thirty minutes.

The film's script has been penned by Mitchell LaFortune. It will be produced by Paul Brooks and David Brooks through Early Bird Productions, Stewart le Maréchal, Al Morrow, Anna Mohr-Pietsch and Jeremy Plager.

