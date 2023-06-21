Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI): Music in Bollywood movies encompasses a wide range of genres, including romantic ballads, peppy dance numbers, Sufi devotional songs, folk music, and more. Musical films have had a significant impact on both audiences and Indian cinema. They have the power to captivate us with their memorable songs, dazzling choreography, and compelling storytelling. These musical Movies highlight how impactful music can be in elevating the overall cinematic experience and leaving a lasting impression on the audience, even if the plot may not be the strongest aspect of the film. On World Music Day, let's have a look at a list of movies that have left a lasting impression with their music.

Rockstar

'Rockstar' is a masterpiece, with each song serving a special purpose in the narrative. A.R. Rahman's music beautifully captures the emotions, complexities, and growth of the central character, making the album a standout aspect of the film's success. The song's devotional lyrics create a transformative experience for the character, leading him on a path of self-discovery. "Phir Se Udd Chala" is an uplifting track that represents Janardan's aspirations and his desire to break free from societal expectations. As the story builds towards its climax, 'Naadan Parindey' encapsulates the protagonist's struggle, pain, and determination, making it a powerful and impactful track.

Rock On

'Rock On' captures the highs and lows of a musical band's journey and reinforces the emotions portrayed on screen. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the music trio, created a fantastic soundtrack for the film, which perfectly complements the storyline and the emotions of the characters. The energetic tracks of the film resonate with the youthful spirit and the joy of making music together. The music becomes a unifying force as the band comes together to create magic on stage after their fight. This aspect of the film reinforces the power of music in bridging gaps and healing relationships.

Aashiqui 2

'Aashiqui 2s' music and the heartfelt performances by Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor have made it a beloved romantic drama that continues to resonate with audiences. The music of the film plays a crucial role in enhancing the narrative and evoking strong emotions. The song 'Tum Hi Ho' became an instant sensation. 'Hum Mar Jayenge' and 'Sun Raha Hai Na Tu' further portray the emotional journey of the characters, expressing their commitment, sacrifices, and the challenges they face.

Laila Majnu

'Laila Majnu', is a Bollywood musical film that tells a modern-day retelling of the classic love story of Laila and Majnu. The film's music, composed by Niladri Kumar and Joi Barua, added depth and emotion to the narrative. 'O Meri Laila' is a notable track from the film that received love from the audience. This romantic number showcases the intensity of love and the yearning between Laila and Majnu. The song's energetic composition and captivating vocals create a memorable musical experience.

Sur

'Sur - The Melody of Life is a 2002' explores the journey of a renowned singer in search of a special talent who has the potential to become the world's most successful singer. The film's music, composed by the Oscar-winning music composer M.M. Keeravani adds depth and emotion to the storytelling. The song 'Aa Bhi Ja Aa Bhi Ja' is a standout track from the film. It showcases the longing and yearning for someone special and carries a heartfelt melody that resonates with the audience. 'Kabhi Sham Dhale' is a melancholic and soul-stirring track that captures the emotions of longing and separation. It carries a sense of nostalgia and beautifully reflects the film's themes of love and longing. (ANI)

