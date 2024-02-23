Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 23 (ANI): Actor Sidharth Malhotra, on Friday, set the stage on fire with his power-packed dance performance at the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 Opening Ceremony at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The 'Shershaah' actor kicked off his performance from the Delhi Capitals dug-out.

Also Read | Siddharth Roy Review: Deepak Saroj, Tanvi Negi's Telugu Film Gets Mixed Response From Critics!.

He grooved to his hit songs Kukkad, Raatsan Lambiyan, Kala Chashmah, and Let's Nacho.

https://twitter.com/wplt20/status/1761022174523949429

Also Read | From ‘The Proposal’ to ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love’ – 5 Hollywood Romantic Comedies You Can Watch on Weekend!.

The opening ceremony of the second season of WPL is a star-studded affair.

Not only Sidharth, but actors Kartik Aaryan, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, and King Khan Shah Rukh Khan also performed at the opening ceremony.

The second season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) kickstarted, with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on last year's runners-up Delhi Capitals in a high-octane tournament opener in Bengaluru at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The opening match of the tournament could be the perfect tone-setter for Delhi, as they would be looking forward to moving past the heartbreak of last year's loss to Mumbai in the finals and securing the gold. Meg Lanning would have her eyes set on the gold, hoping to hold the newest championship title of women's franchise cricket after conquering international cricket Australia all over the world.

The tournament will go on till March 17 and will be held in Bengaluru and Delhi.

The summit clash will take place on March 17 in New Delhi while the eliminator will be played on March 15. The tournament will be hosted by Delhi and Bengaluru. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)