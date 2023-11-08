Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI): Yami Gautam and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Bala' completed four years on Wednesday.

Marking the film's fourth anniversary, Yami took a stroll down memory and expressed her gratitude to everyone for showering love on her character.

Also Read | The Lady Killer: Ajay Bahl Breaks Silence On ‘Incomplete’ Release of Bhumi Pednekar-Arjun Kapoor Starrer, Calls The Film ‘Complete’ (View Post).

"It's been 4 years to the release of Bala today and I couldn't be more grateful for the love the film was showered with! What a year 2019 was... It was undoubtedly quite exciting to go from a film like "URI" to embracing the comedy genre with Bala - all in one year! Both the films were not just successful but also good films," she said in a statement.

Yami added, "I'm so grateful for this amazing journey that I'm on and I hope to keep doing great, fulfilling work that continue to resonate with the audiences. A heartfelt thank you to all those who have kept their faith in me."

Also Read | Gwyneth Paltrow Hints at Acting Comeback Thanks to Iron Man Co-Star Robert Downey Jr.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, 'Bala' revolves around a young man named Balmukund Shukla or 'Bala' (played by Ayushmann Khurrana) who is struggling with his receding hairline.

Yami played a small-town tik-tok star Pari, for whom validation on social media is very important and who falls in love with Bala, played by Ayushmann.

'Bala' also starred Bhumi Pednekar in a pivotal role. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)