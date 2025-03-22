Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI): Yash's 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' has got a release date. The film will hit the theatres in March next year.

Marking the date announcement, a jaw-dropping poster for Rocking Star Yash's 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' has been unveiled. The action-packed image showcases Yash rousing from the flames, promising an adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience.

The makers have locked March 19, 2026 as the release date.

Yash recently treated his fans to a short glimpse of his upcoming film, Toxic, on the occasion of his 39th birthday.

In the clip, Yash, impeccably dressed in a crisp white suit while holding a cigar, makes a commanding entrance into a club filled with partygoers.

As the actor walks to the centre of the club, every gaze in the room is drawn to him. Brimming with bold and provocative moments, the teaser invites viewers into an intoxicating and captivating world, a cinematic experience that many await.

The film went on floors on August 8 in Bengaluru last year. Geetu Mohandas is helming the project.

It is jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. (ANI)

