Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 22 (ANI): Adding his charm to the opening ceremony of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took centre stage at the jam-packed Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata.

SRK kick-started the ceremony, sending the crowd into a frenzy. He greeted the spectators and expressed his excitement about this year's IPL tournament.

"As today the IPL turns 18, it comes away not as a league but as a movement, a celebration of sports, a festival of passion, a battleground where heroes are made. We are in the city of joy, Kolkata," he said, evoking a loud cheer from the audience.

The superstar also introduced a stellar lineup of performers, including Shreya Ghoshal, Karan Aujla, and Disha Patani.

"A mega celebration for all of you by the biggest stars," he said.

Shah Rukh looked dapper in a black jacket that he paired with a black shirt and pants, setting the tone for the exciting night ahead.

The IPL 2025 opening ceremony was loaded with entertainment, entertainment and entertainment, courtesy of Bollywood stars. Shreya Ghoshal brought magic to the ceremony with her soothing voice.

She enthralled the crowd by crooning her hit songs such as 'Mera Dholna' and 'Kar Kar Har Maidan Fateh'. She also added a patriotic touch to the event by singing 'Vande Mataram'.

Punjabi sensation Karan Aujla brought his energetic performance, exciting the crowd with his hit tracks, while Disha Patani set the stage on fire with her electrifying dance moves.

Following the opening ceremony, IPL teams Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face each other in the inaugural match of the 18th edition.

On Friday, Shah Rukh, who co-owns KKR, met with the players of his team and boosted their morale.

In a video shared by KKR's official Instagram handle, Shah Rukh Khan was seen greeting each player individually in the dressing room. He embraced them warmly and said, "God bless you. Please be healthy, be happy. And thank you, Chandu sir, for looking after them. Welcome aboard to the new members. Thank you, Ajinkya, for joining us and being a captain. God bless you, and I hope you will find a good home here and play well with all of us. Have a good evening, a good match, and be healthy."

Both teams enter the season with a change in leadership. Ajinkya Rahane has taken over as KKR's captain, while Rajat Patidar leads RCB. RCB is eager to break its four-match losing streak against KKR.Spin bowling is expected to be a key factor in the game.

KKR boasts an experienced spin attack featuring Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine, supported by Moeen Ali and Anukul Roy.

On the other hand, RCB's spin department is led by Krunal Pandya, with assistance from Swapnil Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, and young spinner Suyash Sharma, who previously played for KKR in 2023. The batting line-ups of both teams also promise an exciting contest. RCB's explosive batting unit includes Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, and Jitesh Sharma.

Meanwhile, KKR's batting order features Quinton de Kock, Rinku Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, and Venkatesh Iyer.

KKR Squad: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer (vc), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mayank Markande, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia (wk), Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Moeen Ali, Chetan Sakariya, Spencer Johnson.

RCB Squad: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Swastik Chikara, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Philip Salt, Manoj Bhandage, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Liam Livingstone, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Mohit Rathee, Abhinandan Singh. (ANI)

