New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Filmmaker-actor Pooja Bhatt showered love on her younger sister Shaheen Bhatt who is celebrating her 33rd birthday on Sunday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Pooja shared an all smiles monochrome picture featuring herself with the birthday girl and their youngest sister-actor Alia Bhatt. The snap seems to be a throwback picture from one of their photoshoots.

Sharing the picture, the 'Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahi' actor penned a heartwarming birthday note that read, "Shaheen my love, Today on your birthday, the words of one of our favourites, the morbidly brilliant & dazzling Cioran echo in my heart. He said, "Write books only if you are going to say in them the things you would not dare confide to others. That's what you live, that's what you've done."

Continuing with the note, Pooja addressed Shaheen as the Bhatt family's 'central force' and wrote, "Happy Birthday my dearest! Wish you all you ever dreamed of and more!"

Shaheen, who is a writer, also received heartfelt birthday wishes from her younger sister Alia, her mother-actor Soni Razdan.

Shaheen is the elder daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt from his second wife, Soni Razdan. Whereas, Pooja Bhatt is the eldest daughter of Mahesh from his first wife Kiran Bhatt. (ANI)

