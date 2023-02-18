Los Angeles, Feb 18 (PTI) Actor-comedian Zack Galifianakis has boarded the cast of the live-action "Lilo & Stitch" film from director Dean Fleischer Camp.

According to entertainment website Deadline, the Disney+ project has been penned by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright, from a previous draft by Mike Van Waes.

Also Read | Mahashivratri 2023: Kangana Ranaut Wishes Fans on the Auspicious Festival Dedicated to Lord Shiva!.

The movie will be produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich for Rideback. Ryan Halprin will executive produce for the company.

Details about the plot and Galifianakis' character are under wraps.

Also Read | Selena Gomez Slams Trolls Commenting On Her Fluctuating Weight, Says ‘I’m Not a Model’.

The 2002 original animation focused on the relationship between a lonely girl named Lilo and the alien, Stitch, engineered to be a force of destruction.

Galifianakis also feature is the drama "The Beanie Bubble" from filmmakers Kristin Gore and Damian Kulash. The film also stars Elizabeth Banks and Sarah Snook. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)