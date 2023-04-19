Mumbai, Apr 19 (PTI) Fantasy drama series "Fireflies - Parth Aur Jugnu" will start streaming on ZEE5 from May 5, the platform announced on Wednesday.

Directed by National Award winner Hemant Gaba and written by Alok Sharma, the show stars Meet Mukhi, Aekam Binjwe, Madhoo Shah, Priyanshu Chaterjee, Luke Kenny, Akshat Singh, Zoya Afroz, Varun Kapoor, Harshit Bhojwani, Anaya Shivan, Riva Arora, Rahul Singh, and Hitesh Dave.

"Fireflies" centres around Parth (Mukhi), a down-and-out 14-year-old, who meets Jugnu (Binjwe), a mystical kid from the haunted forest of Bheem Mukteshwar.

"Together they embark on a journey full of action-packed adventure, self-discovery, and bedtime stories. Shot in the hills of Himachal Pradesh, this coming-of-age series unravels emotions like teenage friendship, exploration, mythology and life lessons of good versus evil," read the synopsis.

"We hope 'Fireflies - Parth Aur Jugnu' will turn out to be a dark horse in the web space and encourage both OTT platforms and production agencies to venture into fantasy genres targeted at kids, teenagers and family audiences," said Gaba in a statement.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, said the streaming platform aims to delight the viewers with a unique story in "Fireflies".

"'Fireflies' combines mythology with action-packed adventure and important life lessons in an immersive way which is bound to entertain and educate the younger audience. We are excited for the viewers to experience this one-of-a-kind fantasy series only on ZEE5," Kalra said.

While "Fireflies" is primarily for teens, the series will appeal to every age group, said Shah.

"... the issues it raises are very relatable across generations, and the lessons come out of not just age and experience but are imparted through tales from Indian mythology that like the fireflies light up the darkness in every way. That, I think, is the USP," she added.

Mythologist and author Devdutt Pattanaik serves as the script consultant on the series with American comic book writer Ron Marz, who has worked extensively with DC and Marvel Studios, on board as the script doctor on "Fireflies".

