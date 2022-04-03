Washington [US], April 3 (ANI): Zeke Smith and Nico Santos are looking forward to a lifetime of togetherness.

According to People Magazine, the two-time 'Survivor' contestant got down on one knee to ask Santos to marry him in front of the heavily cheering crowd at the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards on Saturday night.

The 'Superstore' actor wore a burgundy suit for the special day, while Smith opted for a black suit.

The couple has been together for four years after first meeting at the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards. Smith confirmed their relationship later that year.

In addition to six seasons on 'Superstore', Santos is also known for his role in 'Crazy Rich Asians'. Meanwhile, Smith famously competed on back-to-back seasons of 'Survivor' -- 'Millennials vs. Gen X' in 2016 and 2017's 'Game Changers'. (ANI)

