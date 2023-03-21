Washington [US], March 21 (ANI): The Golden Globe winner actor Zendaya was spotted wearing a gold ring on her right index finger that appears to be engraved with her boyfriend Tom Holland's initials. Her nail artist Marina Dobyk posted a close-up video of Zendaya's glossy bubblegum pink manicure on Monday, which included the ring, sparking a speculation.

Although the script initials appear to be "TH" for the Uncharted star's name, others on social media argued that it looks like "ZH," a combination of her first and his last initial, reported People, a US-based media company.

A source previously told PEOPLE that she and Holland "started seeing each other" while shooting Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, their first movie together in the Marvel trilogy.

"They've been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they've gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another," the insider said at the time.

The pair made their relationship Instagram official in September 2021 with a behind-the-scenes photo in which Holland calls her "My MJ" as part of a birthday tribute. (ANI)

