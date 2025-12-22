Guwahati, December 22: The seven alleged accused in connection with the late singer Zubeen Garg's death case were produced virtually before the District & Sessions Court of Kamrup (Metro) district in Guwahati on Monday. The court has fixed the next hearing for January 3, 2026. Advocate Bijan Mahajan said the court has fixed the next hearing date for January 3 for the consideration of the charge. On December 16, all seven alleged accused in the case were produced virtually before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court of Kamrup (Metro) district in Guwahati.

The SIT of the Assam Police on December 12 filed a chargesheet in the Court of the CJM, Kamrup, Guwahati, against the alleged accused persons under various sections. The main chargesheet is about 2,500 pages, and there are various documents, and it is around 12,000 pages. Zubeen Garg Death Case: Singapore Police Suspects No Foul Play in Assamese Singer’s Death, Investigation Underway.

In connection with the case, the SIT/CID arrested seven persons, including main event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg's Manager Siddharth Sharma, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, co-singer Amritprava Mahanta, Zubeen's cousin Sandipan Garg, two PSOs, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya.

In the chargesheet, the SIT charged murder under Section 103 of BNS against four accused - Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta. SIT Chief and Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta told ANI that the main chargesheet is around 2500 pages, and including other documents, the volume of the chargesheet is around 12,000 pages. Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg, Famous for ‘Ya Ali’ Song From 'Gangster', Dies in Scuba Diving Accident in Singapore; Ashok Singhal, Ripun Bora Pay Tribute.

"Section 103 of BNS has charged against four accused persons - Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta. Section 3(6), 3(7), 3(8), 61(2), 103(1), 316(5) of BNS charges against Siddharth Sharma, 3(6), 3(7), 3(8), 61(2), 103(1), 308(2), 318(4), 238 of BNS charges against Shyamkanu Mahanta, 3(6), 3(7), 3(8), 61(2), 103(1), 316(5) of BNS against Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, 3(6), 3(7), 3(8), 61(2), 103(1), 238 of BNS against Amritprava Mahanta. On the other hand, Section 105 of BNS charges against Sandipan Garg, Section 61(2), 316(5) charges against each Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya," Munna Prasad Gupta said. Assam's iconic singer Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19, 2025.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)