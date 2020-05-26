Entertenment News | As Content Creators It's Our Responsibility to Develop Rounded Female Characters: Aahana Kumra

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Actor Aahana Kumra says content creators in the entertainment industry need to take responsibility of the way they portray women on screen.

The 35-year-old actor, who made her foray in Hindi film industry with “Lipstick Under My Burkha”, believes in the thought ‘you are what you watch' and hence it is important for her to make sure that women have well-defined roles in the projects she joins.

“As content creators it is our responsibility to develop rounded female characters. Everybody in the industry should take that kind of responsibility because films are a huge part of how we lead our lives and also inspire us to be a certain way or do a certain thing,” Aahana told PTI in an interview.

The actor said even in her latest Netflix Original series “Betaal”, the women are the guiding force and have a significant role to play in taking the story forward.

“Betaal” is written and directed by Patrick Graham, who previously helmed the horror series “Ghoul” for Netflix. Suhani Kanwar has co-written the show produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

“What Patrick and Suhani have done is that they have beautifully weaved women characters. All the women are shown in great light. The women here are powerful and there's an equal representation.

“My character, DC 'Ahu' Ahluwalia, she is an army office and pretty bada**. She's not the brightest one, but is a very righteous person. And that's how it should be. It is important to have this kind of balanced approach while writing female parts,” she said.

The actor believes the show, co-directed by Nikhil Mahajan ,is a first India-set zombie horror series which is well cut for global audiences.

“We had seen ‘Go Goa Gone' a few years back but it was a zombie horror comedy movie. ‘Betaal' is very different. It derives its backdrop from India's history, which is the East India Company.

“Patrick and Suhani have beautifully connected the dots of those historical events and then put them together and make a show that is visually appealing. The show is made keeping mind the global audience,” Ahana said.

“Betaal”, executive produced by Blumhouse Television and SK Global Entertainment, premiered on Sunday.

It also features Viineet Kumar, Jitendra Joshi, Suchitra Pillai, Jatin Goswami and Siddharth Menon.PTI SHD SHD

